MNEA says MNPS teachers leave business due to student abuse


The Metro Nashville Education Association says the Metro Nashville Public School discipline handbook isn’t always followed.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Education Association says the Metro Nashville Public School discipline handbook isn’t always followed. They say when teachers are abused by students, they aren’t supported, and the discipline isn’t consistent.

MNEA says student abuse toward teachers is a reason why educators are leaving the business.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’

Friday, a teacher was pepper sprayed by a student at Antioch High School. It’s the second time parents say the same teacher experienced the abuse because he had to confiscate a student’s phone.

That scene was documented on cell phone video taken by students. In it, a teacher is on his knees after his student pepper sprayed his eyes. The student repeatedly tells the teacher to give her back her phone. Parents say he took if after he asked her three times to stop using it to text and Google answers during a test.

“It’s shocking to see that,” said Michele Sheriff, MNEA President. “Teachers want to be able to go to work and feel safe.”

Sheriff said what happened at Antioch High School isn’t uncommon.

“That is an issue that teachers reach out to us about a lot is a concern of safety,” Sheriff said. “We have had teachers who have had incidents this year where they have been injured by students, more fights in the classroom and so that is a major concern.”

When these issues happen, teachers must fill out injury forms and police reports, which the Sheriff said they do during planning periods.

“Part of it is lack of time to document behavior,” Sheriff said.

With limited time to fill these forms out, they become forgotten leading to undocumented events.

The Antioch High School incident was documented. MNPS says the student in the case will be disciplined but they can’t say to what extent.

MNPD and the SRO at the school are investigating and no charges have been filed yet.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert
Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Police car lights,
4-year-old child dies after bulldozer accident in Humphreys Co., sheriff says

Latest News

Lawsuit filed against book review committee
Parents supporting book ban lawsuit want more input before titles removed from libraries
A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the...
Dog co-owned by Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Judge will review Covenant shooter's writings
Judge will review Covenant shooter's writings
Lawsuit filed against book review committee
Lawsuit filed against book review committee