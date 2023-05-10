MNEA says MNPS teachers leave business due to student abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Education Association says the Metro Nashville Public School discipline handbook isn’t always followed. They say when teachers are abused by students, they aren’t supported, and the discipline isn’t consistent.

MNEA says student abuse toward teachers is a reason why educators are leaving the business.

Friday, a teacher was pepper sprayed by a student at Antioch High School. It’s the second time parents say the same teacher experienced the abuse because he had to confiscate a student’s phone.

That scene was documented on cell phone video taken by students. In it, a teacher is on his knees after his student pepper sprayed his eyes. The student repeatedly tells the teacher to give her back her phone. Parents say he took if after he asked her three times to stop using it to text and Google answers during a test.

“It’s shocking to see that,” said Michele Sheriff, MNEA President. “Teachers want to be able to go to work and feel safe.”

Sheriff said what happened at Antioch High School isn’t uncommon.

“That is an issue that teachers reach out to us about a lot is a concern of safety,” Sheriff said. “We have had teachers who have had incidents this year where they have been injured by students, more fights in the classroom and so that is a major concern.”

When these issues happen, teachers must fill out injury forms and police reports, which the Sheriff said they do during planning periods.

“Part of it is lack of time to document behavior,” Sheriff said.

With limited time to fill these forms out, they become forgotten leading to undocumented events.

The Antioch High School incident was documented. MNPS says the student in the case will be disciplined but they can’t say to what extent.

MNPD and the SRO at the school are investigating and no charges have been filed yet.

