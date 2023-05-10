Metro school board approves emergency preparedness backpacks

Schools will receive 3,330 backpacks with over 200 items to be used in emergency situations.
Safety backpacks for MNPS classrooms.
Safety backpacks for MNPS classrooms.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools board voted to move forward with implementing emergency preparedness backpacks inside of every classroom in the district.

This safety initiative will deploy 3,330 backpacks with over 200 items inside of the backpacks which would be used in emergency situations including natural disasters like tornadoes or earthquakes. The items inside of the backpacks are in place in case of an active school shooter.

Nicollette Mitchell is a Nashville parent whose young son will eventually attend a Nashville school. She said safety is always top of mind inside of the classroom, especially after the recent shooting at The Covenant School.

“What does it mean to send our children to school when it might not be safe? They might not come home.” said Mitchell.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS Director of Schools, said these kits are not new to the school system but they’re just expanding these safety efforts to give more access to resources in case of an emergency.

“We’re able to get them out now in a timely fashion where we can train over the summer so that we’re ready to go at the start of next school year,” explained Battle.

Each backpack will have items including a metal door jammer to keep people outside their classroom, a deck of playing cards to keep kids busy, and materials for teachers to treat wounds.

”What these kits will encompass in the event of an emergency are all the proper tools and resources you would need to respond if there’s an injury and if there is kind of a gap in an emergency response team it allows us to kind of maintain,” said . Battle.

However, Mitchell believes those resources are a reactive approach to a bigger issue.

“I’m thinking about the teachers also like they’re here to teach but now they’re in charge of tending to wounds, applying ice packs, like hiding in place like sheltering in place?” said Mitchell.

District leaders hope these items won’t have to be used but said they’d rather have these tools in place just in case.

”Giving teachers backpacks and giving students to know how to use these backpacks is a step but it’s like putting a Band-Aid on a very deep wound, and I do think we have to do more, especially to protect our children,” said Mitchell.

Training teachers on how to use the backpacks will take place over the summer and will be implemented next school year. Metro Schools’ teachers will be trained how to use the backpacks by Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The backpacks are covered by grant money.

