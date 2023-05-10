Memphis man charged following chase through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Memphis man was arrested after leading officers on back-to-back vehicle pursuits in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police began following Roderick Poindexter, 31, Tuesday afternoon after discovering the tags on his vehicle were stolen, the police department said in a media release. Officers followed Poindexter until he eventually stopped in a parking lot on Charlotte Pike.

Police said they attempted to approach the vehicle, but Pointdexter fled onto I-40 West until eventually making another stop at a gas station on Highway 70 South.

Police attempted to approach the vehicle again, but Poindexter accelerated toward their vehicle and hit an officer with his car, police said. He then reversed and hit another police car before fleeing the scene, according to MNPD.

The officer who was hit was not seriously injured.

Poindexter drove into Cheatham County and eventually surrendered to police near Sneed Road, according to the release. Police said he was found to have several warrants out of Memphis for drug and weapon-related offenses. The vehicle he was driving was confirmed to be stolen out of Mississippi back in April.

Poindexter was arrested and charged Tuesday night with aggravated assault on an officer, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism, motor vehicle theft, and theft of property. He remains in custody on a $82,000 bond, according to MNPD.

