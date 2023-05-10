Maury Co. hospital ranked among nation’s best for treating heart attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee hospital has been ranked among the nation’s top-performing hospitals for heart attack treatment.

Maury Regional Medical Center reports they’ve received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) Chest Pain - MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

MRMC was one of 56 hospitals nationwide to receive the award.

This award recognizes the higher standard of care the hospital provides for heart attack patients as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, according to a press release.

“We take our commitment to delivering rapid, state-of-the-art heart attack care very seriously, and we’re proud to earn this award again,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Martin Chaney, MD. “The care provided to patients experiencing a cardiac emergency by our physicians, nurses and entire heart team saves lives. Responding quickly and getting those patients into our cardiac catheterization laboratory at MRMC as soon as possible is critical, and I’m proud of our exceptional door-to-balloon time average.”

