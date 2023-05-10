Man accused of kidnapping teen at Antioch dog park facing new charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl at an Antioch park last week is now facing additional charges after police say there are more victims.

Louis Martinez, 27, was charged on May 4 with kidnapping and assault after he allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl walking her dog in William A. Pitts Park. Police said Martinez grabbed the girl’s elbow and was scared, so she followed him. Martinez later kissed the girl, added his social media account to her phone and left, police said.

William A. Pitts Dog Park in Antioch. (WSMV)

The next day, police said Martinez went back to the park and asked a woman about her dog, which made her uncomfortable. Police charged Martinez with harassment in connection to this incident.

Martinez is also charged with sexual battery for a December 2020 incident at Ellington Agricultural Center in which he approached a woman preparing to walk on a nearby trail, police said. He tried to interact with her and after she said no, he hugged her and put his hands down the back of her pants, a media release said.

She threw her coffee in his face and ran to her vehicle. Martinez has remained in jail following his May 4 arrest.

