Man accused of kidnapping teen at Antioch dog park facing new charges

The man is accused of harassing or assaulting at least three females.
Louis Martinez
Louis Martinez(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl at an Antioch park last week is now facing additional charges after police say there are more victims.

Louis Martinez, 27, was charged on May 4 with kidnapping and assault after he allegedly approached a 17-year-old girl walking her dog in William A. Pitts Park. Police said Martinez grabbed the girl’s elbow and was scared, so she followed him. Martinez later kissed the girl, added his social media account to her phone and left, police said.

William A. Pitts Dog Park in Antioch.
William A. Pitts Dog Park in Antioch.(WSMV)

The next day, police said Martinez went back to the park and asked a woman about her dog, which made her uncomfortable. Police charged Martinez with harassment in connection to this incident.

Martinez is also charged with sexual battery for a December 2020 incident at Ellington Agricultural Center in which he approached a woman preparing to walk on a nearby trail, police said. He tried to interact with her and after she said no, he hugged her and put his hands down the back of her pants, a media release said.

She threw her coffee in his face and ran to her vehicle. Martinez has remained in jail following his May 4 arrest.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Springfield Police officer Jarreil Peoples has been placed on administrative leave after being...
Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Fatal crash
Hendersonville woman dead after crash in Gallatin Tuesday morning

Latest News

The Nashville, Tenn. skyline is seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
Report finds what $1,500 in rent could get you in Nashville
wsmv atkins drive shooting
Teen accused of shooting teen girlfriend in face
Showers and storms will return to Nashville starting on Thursday, lingering into early next week.
First Alert Forecast: Showers & storms about to return
wsmv school safety
Gov. Bill Lee signs school safety bill