Thursday at 6pm: Language in Tennessee’s abortion law could allow regulation of IVF, lawyer warns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reproductive rights attorney Chloe Akers is warning families that the language in Tennessee’s abortion law has the potential to impact fertility treatments like In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

“Bringing children into this world to parents who want them more than anything will absolutely be disrupted by the perpetuation of laws banning abortion,” says Akers who calls the law’s language ‘intentional.’

“This was designed to leave the door open to regulate IVF in the future,” says Akers.

There is widespread use of Assisted Reproduction Technologies (ART) in the U.S. as 1 in 5 women struggle to conceive. Since the state’s abortion law went into effect August 25, 2022, patients like Shannon Foreman have been concerned their access to fertility treatments could be threatened.

“Not knowing what next year looks like, what the next election looks like, who gets in office - you know? There’s a constant threat,” says Shannon Foreman.

Foreman, who gave birth to daughter Rory in November 2022, waited eight years and spent at least $200,000 on fertility treatments in hopes she would one day have a child. After years of testing, failed treatments, miscarriages, and failed IVF transfers from an egg donor, the embryo that would become ‘Rory’ was the couple’s last hope.

“There’s that fear that literally something could pass that makes it to where we can’t do this again, that we can’t give her a sibling. It’s lurking,” says Foreman.

