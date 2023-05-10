Homicide investigation underway after reports of gunfire in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A homicide is under investigation after Metro Nashville Police Department officers found a man in the grass near a Madison apartment complex.

Officers said they found the man after receiving calls about shots fired at the Nashwood Park Apartments on North Dupont Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A suspect is not in custody.

