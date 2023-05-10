First Alert Forecast: Unsettled Weather Returning

A calm weather day today, but much more unsettled weather to end the week and kick off the weekend.
Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Today will be a mostly calm weather day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s once again this afternoon.  I say mostly calm because there could be a sneaky shower that pops up in far southwest MIddle Tennessee by late this afternoon or this evening.

But multiples waves of unsettled weather will return for the second half of this week and this weekend.

Showers and storms will develop later in the day Thursday, but not everyone is going to see rain during the day.  Highs on Thursday will top off in the mid 80s.  A few more showers and storms will develop on Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s once again.

Saturday through Sunday I’m not ruling out a shower or storm, but it won’t be anything to wash out our weekend.  We’ll find some good dry time with highs in the upper 80s and increasing humidity.  It will feel like we’re near, if not into, the 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

A couple of showers and storms will hang around into our Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday things will dry out with temperatures near 80 in the afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

