First Alert Forecast: Showers & storms about to return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be hot and slightly less humid in Nashville. A few storms will develop well southwest of the city. Showers & storms will overspread the entire Mid State tomorrow.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be hot and not quite as humid as previous days, especially in Nashville and communities farther north. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A few showers and storms will develop over southwest Middle Tennessee. They’ll likely stay well southwest of I-24 and dissipate early this evening.

Dry weather is likely in Nashville.

Tonight will turn more humid. We’ll have lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and storms will develop on both Thursday and Friday. Count on brief heavy downpours which will lead to temporary ponding for some. There’s a reasonable chance we’ll have some drying take place late Friday afternoon & evening.

It’ll stay very warm and humid. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Showers and storms will return to Nashville starting on Thursday, lingering into early next week. (WSMV)

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

More of the same is likely this weekend. We’ll have slightly higher temperatures and slightly less rain coverage. Showers and storms that do develop will be focused during the afternoon and early evening, and then diminish for the overnight.

Temperatures will start in the 60s and peak in the mid-upper 80s. It’ll be very humid as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Count on more showers and storms on Monday.

Then, drier and slightly cooler weather will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Humidity will be lower on both of those days, too.

