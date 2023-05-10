First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Back in the Forecast

County highs remain in the 80s with increasing humidity.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a day with lower humidity for many, showers & storms will overspread the entire Mid State tomorrow. Rain chances continue through the weekend.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

A few showers and storms will develop over southwest Middle Tennessee. They’ll likely stay well southwest of I-24 and dissipate early this evening.

Tonight will turn more humid. We’ll have lows in the 60s.

Rain chances increase for Thursday and Friday with more isolated showers this weekend.
Rain chances increase for Thursday and Friday with more isolated showers this weekend.(wsmv)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and storms will develop on both Thursday and Friday. Count on brief heavy downpours which will lead to temporary ponding for some. It’s likely some drying will take place late Friday afternoon & evening.

It’ll stay very warm and humid. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s both days.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

More of the same is likely this weekend. We’ll have slightly higher temperatures and slightly less rain coverage. Showers and storms that do develop will be focused during the afternoon and early evening, and then diminish for the overnight.

Temperatures will start in the 60s and peak in the mid-upper 80s. It will be very humid as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Count on more showers and storms on Monday. The high will be in the mid 80s.

Then, drier and slightly cooler weather will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Humidity will lower to near 80 both days.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

