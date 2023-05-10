Employee, armed man exchange gunfire at Nashville 7-Eleven

Police say one employee was shot running away and a second employee who was armed was shot engaging the gunman.
By Amanda Hara
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooter opened fire on two 7-Eleven employees on Charlotte Avenue in Nashville just after midnight Wednesday, according to police.

An employee walked out of the office to find an armed man at the counter, authorities said. The employee was shot while running away, according to officers.

At the same time, police said two other employees were in the cooler and one of them was armed. The armed employee started shooting at the suspect but missed and was hit by return fire from the suspect, police reported.

The third employee stayed in the cooler and was unharmed.

A suspect is not in custody.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

