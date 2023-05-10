Dolly Parton announces first rock album ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of...
Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of the biggest names in the business.(Vogue / YouTube)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Dolly Parton announced Tuesday that she will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17.

The singer teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry for a 30-song album, including nine original tracks and 21 covers of iconic rock anthems.

Featured artists include Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Elton John, Lizzo and more.

The lead single “World on Fire” will be available Thursday.

The full track list for the album is:

  1. “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)
  2. “World on Fire”
  3. “Every Breath You Take” (featuring Sting)
  4. “Open Arms” (featuring Steve Perry)
  5. “Magic Man” (featuring Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
  6. “Long As I Can See the Light’ (featuring John Fogerty)
  7. “Either Or” (featuring Kid Rock)
  8. “I Want You Back” (featuring Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
  9. “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (featuring Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
  10. “Purple Rain”
  11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (featuring Peter Frampton)
  12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (featuring Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
  13. “Night Moves” (featuring Chris Stapleton)
  14. “Wrecking Ball” (featuring Miley Cyrus)
  15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (featuring P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
  16. “Keep on Loving You” (featuring Kevin Cronin)
  17. “Heart of Glass” (featuring Debbie Harry)
  18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (featuring Elton John)
  19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (featuring Melissa Etheridge)
  20. “Stairway to Heaven” (featuring Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
  21. “We Are the Champions”
  22. “Bygones” (featuring Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
  23. My Blue Tears (featuring Simon Le Bon)
  24. “What’s Up?” (featuring Linda Perry)
  25. “You’re No Good” (featuring Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
  26. “Heartbreaker” (featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
  27. “Bittersweet” (featuring Michael McDonald)
  28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (featuring Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
  29. “Let It Be” (featuring Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
  30. “Free Bird” (featuring. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

The album is now available for pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital download.

