Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter

The woman told police she didn’t know the Twitter user but was concerned for the school’s staff and children.
A 46-year-old man threatened a Nashville elementary school, and it wasn't his first time according to police.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Tennessee received a tip from a woman in Colorado regarding threatening tweets she saw online, according to an arrest report.

The threats posted to Twitter on May 9 by user ICEBERG 0971 were made toward Paragon Mills Elementary in Nashville, according to the report. Police said the user was later identified as 46-year-old Brian Jones.

The woman told police she didn’t know Jones but called the threat in because she was concerned for the school’s staff and children. She said she had reason to believe Jones was going to commit an act of violence against the school.

Officers reviewed Jones’ Twitter account after receiving the call from the woman and discovered several threatening photos and videos. Pictures of the school with captions like “Your (laziness) got these kids killed” and “Children no parents (you’re) going to die” were posted by Jones, according to police.

Several photos of a Paragon Mills Elementary School student were posted on the account. The report stated that Jones made a threat toward the student’s teacher. Police said Jones also posted a video that shows a closeup of his Jeep Wrangler at his home, which he stated had “enough C4 to blow up every neighbor in the neighborhood.”

A slew of tweets followed, and police were able to find Jones’ address by zooming in on a piece of mail in one of the posts. Officers discovered Jones’ home was in close proximity to the school he was accused of threatening.

Police said upon investigating Jones, they discovered a history of mental health crises and previous threats he had made toward Paragon Mills Elementary School.

Jones was arrested and charged with threat of mass violence in school and false report. He remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.

