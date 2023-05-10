Bicyclists injured after hit-and-run crash in Clarksville, police seeking suspect vehicle

“The vehicle may be either a GMC, Chevrolet, or Nissan full-size van.”
Clarksville Police: Hit and Run Crash Involving Bicyclists
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists on May 3.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after two bicyclists were hit on Rossview Road from behind around 10:30 p.m.

Video showing the suspect vehicle prior to the crash was obtained by police, and now they’re sharing it with the public to help identify it.

“The vehicle may be either a GMC, Chevrolet, or Nissan full-size van, grey/silver in color with possible damage to the right front/side headlight damage and possibly a side view mirror missing,” police said.

Both of the victims were on one bike at the time of the crash and were taken to a local hospital that night. They were released the following day.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student allegedly pepper sprays teacher, receives ‘disciplinary consequences’
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift
Twitter (generic)
Colorado woman alerts Tennessee authorities of school threats she found on Twitter
Springfield Police officer Jarreil Peoples has been placed on administrative leave after being...
Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M

Latest News

Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Antioch High School teacher wants to press charges after pepper spray incident
Teacher speaks after pepper spray incident at Antioch High School
Teacher speaks after pepper spray incident at Antioch High School
Wednesday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
Wednesday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
Governor signs school safety bill
Governor Lee signs school safety bill
lightning
Staying safe in a lightning storm