Bicyclists injured after hit-and-run crash in Clarksville, police seeking suspect vehicle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists on May 3.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after two bicyclists were hit on Rossview Road from behind around 10:30 p.m.

Video showing the suspect vehicle prior to the crash was obtained by police, and now they’re sharing it with the public to help identify it.

“The vehicle may be either a GMC, Chevrolet, or Nissan full-size van, grey/silver in color with possible damage to the right front/side headlight damage and possibly a side view mirror missing,” police said.

Both of the victims were on one bike at the time of the crash and were taken to a local hospital that night. They were released the following day.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.