Victim identified from fatal single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike

The vehicle struck a utility pole and tree before landing on its passenger side in a parking lot.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have released the identity of the man killed in Sunday’s single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say 28-year-old Everto J. Villatoro-Mazariegos from College Grove died just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Villatoro-Mazariegos was driving west on Murfreesboro Pike at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway, according to police. The vehicle struck a utility pole and tree before landing on its passenger side in a parking lot.

Bystanders helped extricate the man from his vehicle. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but said evidence of alcohol use was found at the scene. Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine if the crash was caused by impairment.

