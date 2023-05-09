Vanderbilt doctor explains bacterial infection linked to baby formula shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An infection from the Cronobacter bacteria that is linked to recent baby formula shortages could join the federal disease watchlist.

It is the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria found naturally in environments like yards, kitchens and living rooms. It lives especially well in dry foods, like baby formula.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the bacteria is an ongoing concern.

“Rarely, in those contamination circumstances, it can produce, obviously, an illness in infants,” Schaffner said. “And when it does, it can be very, very severe, unfortunately, and life-threatening.”

The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, a nonprofit organization, is advocating to add Cronobacter to the national watchlist.

Schaffner said this group wants to make sure there is quicker, more accurate reporting of public health data.

“They want to have it on the national reportable list, so that wherever it occurs in the country, it’s immediately reportable to the CDC,” he said, “and investigations can be done to see whether there is indeed contaminated infant formula, and then obviously, things done to make sure that no one else gets these infections.”

If the Council votes to add Cronobacter infections to the National List of Notifiable Diseases, it will go to the CDC for approval.

If the CDC deems it notifiable, state and local governments must figure out their own processes for doctors to report cases to health departments. Then, those departments report to the CDC.

The soonest data collection could start is the beginning of 2024.

