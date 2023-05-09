Todd County home destroyed by fire

ELKTON, Ky. (WSMV) - Firefighters are trying to determine what sparked a mobile home fire in Todd County on Sunday.

Firefighters said a vehicle and an outbuilding were also destroyed in the fire.

While the official cause is unknown right now, firefighters said there was frequent lightning in the area at the time.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.