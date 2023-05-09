Todd County home destroyed by fire

Firefighters said a vehicle and outbuilding were also destroyed.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire in Todd County, Kentucky.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKTON, Ky. (WSMV) - Firefighters are trying to determine what sparked a mobile home fire in Todd County on Sunday.

Firefighters said a vehicle and an outbuilding were also destroyed in the fire.

While the official cause is unknown right now, firefighters said there was frequent lightning in the area at the time.

There were no reports of any injuries.

