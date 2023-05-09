Tennessee law gives access to PTSD care for firefighters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Tennessee law will give more access to care to firefighters to help with post traumatic stress disorder.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an increase number of firefighters a year are dying due to suicide after suffering from PTSD and other behavioral health issues.

Captain Andrew Robinson with the Goodlettsville Fire Department has done the job for more than two decades.

“A lot of times we’re with a lot of people when they take their last breath. And that’s pretty serious,” said Robinson.

Robin says they’re exposed to trauma frequently Responding to some of the toughest calls.

“Children are the worst. When you see a baby, or a young child drown, or they take their last breath from respiratory distress, and

the car wrecks are really bad ones. They see devastating injuries. Bones sticking out,” said Robinson.

Lawmakers in Tennessee unanimously passed the James “Dustin” Samples act. The bill honors the memory of a Cleveland Tennessee firefighter who dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder and died by suicide in 2020.

Governor Bill Lee signed this into law which ensures firefighters access to workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“For so long, it’s been swept under the rug and we’ve seen the devastating effect from sweeping it under the rug. And the last thing we want to see is another suicide,” said Robinson.

With this law, PTSD is treated as a work-related injury and establishes a grant program to help employers cover the cost for worker’s compensation claims.

“Overall, I’m glad to see the PTSD thing come out because for so long you know you can only deal with it. You see the reaction of the individual you know you see changes and mood you see changes in a lifestyle, and in their household, drinking things like that,” said Robinson.

It’s a needed resource Robinson believes will truly help firefighters deal with the experiences they witness.

“We’re all about resources and the last thing we want to see is one of our brothers you know take their own life because of something they came in to do their job and they saw something and went home with devastating effects,” said Robinson.

The law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

