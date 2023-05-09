Tennessee fire crews save resident, puppy from well

DECATUR, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Decatur Fire Department responded Tuesday for a request for service after a resident fell into a well.

According to a Facebook post from the Decatur Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Peakland Road in response to the incident. The resident and her puppy had fallen 15 feet down into the well, the fire department said.

Units were able to lift the patient out of the hole with her puppy safely and quickly.

