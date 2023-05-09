Tennessee fire crews save resident, puppy from well

The Decatur Fire Department said the resident fell 15 feet into a well.
The Decatur Fire Department works to rescue a resident who fell into a well.
The Decatur Fire Department works to rescue a resident who fell into a well.(Decatur Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Decatur Fire Department responded Tuesday for a request for service after a resident fell into a well.

According to a Facebook post from the Decatur Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Peakland Road in response to the incident. The resident and her puppy had fallen 15 feet down into the well, the fire department said.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Peakland Road for mutual aid for Meigs County Emergency...

Posted by Decatur Fire Department on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Units were able to lift the patient out of the hole with her puppy safely and quickly.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert
The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
A car caught fire on Interstate 65 in Williamson County on Monday morning.
Video: Car catches fire on I-65 in Williamson County
Police car lights,
4-year-old child dies after bulldozer accident in Humphreys Co., sheriff says
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Hendersonville High assistant principal pens pun-filled letter to Taylor Swift

Latest News

Fatal crash
Hendersonville woman dead after crash in Gallatin Tuesday morning
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face
Very hot weather's on the way for the rest of the week and this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Drier weather the next two days
wsmv alive hospice
Community bands together to oppose possible sale of Alive Hospice