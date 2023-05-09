Tennessee couple who lost outfits, venue in fire days before wedding gets married

The couple got married Saturday in Greenbrier.
Joshua Koffman and Paige Cooke get married on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Joshua Koffman and Paige Cooke get married on Saturday, May 6, 2023.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ERIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Erin couple who lost their wedding venue to a fire just days before their wedding day has officially tied the knot.

Joshua Koffman and Paige Cooke got married Saturday, just days after Koffman’s parents’ home and their wedding venue went up in flames.

Koffman and Cooke were home with his parents when Koffman heard a noise outside and then saw flames. He woke up his family, and luckily, everyone made it out okay safely.

Days before wedding, Erin couple loses home to fire

“It was a different story if it happened an hour later,” Koffman said.

The couple lost their wedding decorations and outfits in the fire. However, their wedding bands were saved.

The couple got married Saturday at Koffman’s aunt’s house in Greenbrier. Photos show the happy couple smiling during their ceremony.

Joshua Koffman and Paige Cooke get married May 6, 2023.
Joshua Koffman and Paige Cooke get married May 6, 2023.(Submitted)

