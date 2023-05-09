Teen arrested after shots fired at homes in Lebanon

The 19-year-old from Lebanon is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in the incident.
Lebanon Police, TN
Lebanon Police, TN(LPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after shots were fired at homes in Lebanon on Monday, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police say, 19-year-old Jordan Evert, of Lebanon, was arrested following investigative efforts by LPD detectives. Evert is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in the incident.

On Monday, Lebanon Police asked for the public’s help to locate a black Lexus GS350 after houses were damaged by bullets in the area of South Maple Street.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Maple Street after reports of shots being fired at this location. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and houses damaged in the area.

“At this time, we have a vehicle of interest that we would like the public’s assistance in locating. The vehicle is a black Lexus GS350 with Tennessee registration number # 849BGFY,” Lebanon Police said.

The vehicle was occupied by several people at the time of the incident, police say. If you have any information, you’re asked to call LPD Detective Jeremy Drennon at 615-394-4701 or the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

