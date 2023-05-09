Taylor Swift concerts break Nissan Stadium attendance records

More than 70,000 fans attended the Eras Tour concerts on Friday and Saturday nights.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts at Nissan Stadium broke weekend attendance records, according to the venue.

The Friday and Saturday night’s shows set the new Nissan Stadium record for the highest attendance ever, at more than 70,000 people each night.

More than 67,0000 people came out for Sunday night’s concert, despite heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Nashville International Airport estimated more than 450,000 were attending events in Nashville this past weekend.

