Police: Springfield officer points AK-47 at car, kicks woman in face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Springfield police officer was arrested over the weekend after allegedly pointing an AK-47 rifle at a woman’s car and later kicking her in the face, according to arrest warrants.

Springfield Police Chief Jason Head said Officer Jarreil Peoples was placed on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation is complete following the events on Sunday night that led to his arrest.

According to arrest warrants obtained by WSMV4, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Clarksville just before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they talked with the victim inside her car, and she told them that she and Peoples had been in a physical altercation over an exchange of property.

She told police when she arrived at the home, Peoples approached her car with an AK-47 rifle and pointed it at her car, which caused her to drive away out of fear, the arrest warrant states. Peoples then called her to say he put the rifle up and asked her to return to the house to exchange property.

She returned to the home, and during the exchange of property, Peoples kicked in her driver’s side window, hitting her in the face with his foot and shards of glass, the arrest warrant states. Her face had lacerations from the glass and was bleeding due to the kick.

In another arrest warrant, the same victim told police she was body-slammed by Peoples at an apartment in Clarksville on April 19. She told police that he came to the apartment to return a house key.

She said as she and Peoples walked towards the front door, he turned around, picked her up and body slammed her into some stairs, the arrest warrant states.

Peoples was already in custody for the incident earlier that evening and told police that nothing physical had occurred on April 19. One day later, the victim provided a written statement to police and shared Instagram messages of the event where Peoples replied, “It’s my fault shouldn’t have done it’ and “I’m keeping my hands to myself from here on out,” according to the arrest warrant.

Peoples faces charges of domestic assault and aggravated domestic assault.

“Jarreil Peoples was hired by the City of Springfield on 8/29/22. The Springfield Police Department is aware of the incident that occurred on 5/07/2023 in Clarksville, Tennessee,” Chief Jason Head said in a statement to WSMV4. “Jarreil Peoples has been placed on administrative leave from the Springfield Police Department. An internal investigation is currently being conducted by the Springfield Police Department.”

Head adds that there were no previous domestic or assault charges on Peoples’ record during the hiring process.

