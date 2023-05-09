Splash parks opening across Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s (WCPR) outdoor splash parks and pools are opening this month across the county.

Williamson County has two outdoor splash parks and four outdoor pools at recreation centers which are prime destinations for summer fun in the sun.

Modified hours of operation for the outdoor splash parks in Franklin begin May 8, and in Brentwood on May 13. The Franklin Splash Park will be open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Brentwood Splash Park will be open Tuesday and Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both splash parks will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The full summer outdoor pool and splash park schedule will begin on Saturday, May 27. Hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Participating facilities include:

Fairview Recreation Complex - 2714 Fairview Blvd.

Franklin Recreation Complex Pools and Splash Park - 1120 Hillsboro Rd.

Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood - 920 Heritage Way

Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill - 2909 Commonwealth Dr.

Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville - 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Dive in and enjoy one of the summer season’s favorite past times by purchasing a Summer Splash Pass. Starting at only $50, the Summer Splash Passes provide 25 individual visits to any WCPR outdoor pool and/or splash park through September 30, 2023.

For detailed information on pass options; site amenities and schedules; plus online pass purchasing visit here.

