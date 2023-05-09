Police seeking to identify Murfreesboro break-in suspect

The suspect tried to break a window at Grand Slam Collectibles with a crowbar but failed.
Murfreesboro Police are investigating an attempted break in at Grand Slam Collectibles.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives need help identifying a man they said tried to break into a business last week in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the suspect attempted to break into Grand Slam Collectibles on Northwest Broad Street last Tuesday.

Murfreesboro Police said a man attempted to break in to Grand Slam Collectibles on Northwest Broad Street last week.(Murfreesboro Police Department)

Officers said he tried to break the glass with a crowbar but was unsuccessful. He then got into his car, a gray Toyota Corolla, and drove off.

If you recognize him or have any information, call Detective William Pullias at 629-201-5640.

Murfreesboro Police said a man attempted to break in to Grand Slam Collectibles on Northwest Broad Street last week. He left the store in a gray Toyota Corolla.(Murfreesboro Police Department)

