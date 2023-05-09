Police search for suspect vehicle after shots fired at homes in Lebanon

When officers arrived at the scene they found several shell casings and houses damaged in the area.
Lebanon Police search for suspect vehicle after shots fired at homes(Lebanon Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a suspect vehicle after shots were fired at homes in Lebanon on Monday, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Lebanon Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a black Lexus GS350 after houses were damaged by bullets in the area of South Maple Street.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Maple Street after reports of shots being fired at this location. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and houses damaged in the area.

“At this time, we have a vehicle of interest that we would like the public’s assistance in locating. The vehicle is a black Lexus GS350 with Tennessee registration number # 849BGFY,” Lebanon Police said.

The vehicle was occupied by several people at the time of the incident, police say. If you have any information, you’re asked to call LPD Detective Jeremy Drennon at 615-394-4701 or the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

