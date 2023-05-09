Neighbors contemplate moving after Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested Jordan Evert in connection to a shooting that happened on South Maple Street in Lebanon on Monday.

Some people that live in the area are so scared they’re thinking about moving.

“I heard this pop, pop, pop, pop but I thought it was firecrackers,” Kathy Thompson said.

Thompson said she was sitting at home watching TV when she heard what were actually gunshots.

“I thought why would anybody be shooting those off at this time of the year?” Thompson said. ”I’m almost 70 years old and I have bad hips and everything and it just it terrified me that something would happen like that this close to my house.”

Thompson said she enjoys her home and likes where she lives and that this is the first time she’s ever had any problems.

“I just renewed my lease for a year but I mean if it came down to that to heck with the lease I’ll just leave,” she said.

That’s what other people that live on the street are doing.

“I doubt it’s going to happen again; we gone move,” one man said.

As for Thompson, she said she’ll be taking some extra precautions like checking twice to make sure her doors are locked.

“Well to tell you the truth, I’m a little bit nervous because I don’t know if they got the people or not,” Thompson said.

Lebanon Police are continuing their investigation.

