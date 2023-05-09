Nashville student arrested after making third school threat

The 19-year-old has been arrested three times this year in connection to the threats, according to police records.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville student has been arrested for the third time this year after police said he made a threat toward his school.

Omarian Pickett, 19, threatened the High Road School of Nashville on the morning of May 8, according to an arrest report. School staff told police that Pickett became upset with other students, and told teachers he had a cousin he would contact to “come and shoot up the school,” according to the report.

Staff said after making the threat, Pickett fled the school building and ran into the middle of the street while stating he was going to kill himself.

The report said Pickett was eventually coerced back into the school by teachers and was questioned by officers inside. Pickett reportedly told police he never made the threats he was accused of.

The student was not considered a threat but was taken into custody for making threats of violence against a school and for filing a false report. Pickett was released from custody later that night, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police records show Pickett had threatened the school twice, once in January 2023, and in October 2022. This marks the third time Pickett has been taken into custody for making false threats.

The High Road School of Nashville services students with emotional and other learning disabilities who are referred from nearby Nashville school districts, according to the school’s website.

