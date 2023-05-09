MNPS to vote on safety backpacks in classrooms

The packs would contain supplies for teachers during weather events and even school shootings.
The packs would contain first aid kits and supplies that would help Nashville teachers during an earthquake, tornado, or even a school shooting.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville School Board will vote Tuesday on whether to equip teachers with emergency backpacks.

The packs would contain first aid kits and other supplies that would help Nashville teachers during an earthquake, tornado, or even a school shooting.

If the school board approves, 3,300 of these emergency backpacks would be given to Nashville teachers.

The backpacks have more than 200 items teachers can use during an emergency, including a metal door jammer and playing cards to keep kids busy.

Previous Coverage:
MNPS looks to equip teachers with emergency backpacks

The teachers would be trained by Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff on how to use the backpacks, which would be paid for with grant money.

The backpacks were originally expected to cost roughly $500,000 but school leaders say a new price will be proposed during Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert
The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
A car caught fire on Interstate 65 in Williamson County on Monday morning.
Video: Car catches fire on I-65 in Williamson County
Police car lights,
4-year-old child dies after bulldozer accident in Humphreys Co., sheriff says
Tonight is a First Alert Weather Day as a storm complex will move through bringing the...
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible overnight

Latest News

WSMV safety backpack
MNPS considering safety backpacks in classrooms
Taylor Swift performs Sunday, May 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Taylor Swift concerts break Nissan Stadium attendance records
Taylor Swift shatters attendance records
Taylor Swift shatters attendance records
wsmv man arrested for making school threat
Man arrested after making school threat