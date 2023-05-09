MNPS to vote on safety backpacks in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville School Board will vote Tuesday on whether to equip teachers with emergency backpacks.

The packs would contain first aid kits and other supplies that would help Nashville teachers during an earthquake, tornado, or even a school shooting.

If the school board approves, 3,300 of these emergency backpacks would be given to Nashville teachers.

The backpacks have more than 200 items teachers can use during an emergency, including a metal door jammer and playing cards to keep kids busy.

Previous Coverage: MNPS looks to equip teachers with emergency backpacks

The teachers would be trained by Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff on how to use the backpacks, which would be paid for with grant money.

The backpacks were originally expected to cost roughly $500,000 but school leaders say a new price will be proposed during Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.