Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager who had been missing since Saturday out of Murfreesboro was located Tuesday morning and is safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Zinya Woods on May 6 after she went missing. Woods suffers from a medical condition and was believed to be without her medication.

Good news!!



Zinya has been located, and is safe!



Thanks to all who helped with the RTs! pic.twitter.com/1D4pE5Loe1 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 9, 2023

