Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe

The 14-year-old girl disappeared Saturday and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.
Zinya Woods, age 14, found safe.
Zinya Woods, age 14, found safe.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager who had been missing since Saturday out of Murfreesboro was located Tuesday morning and is safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 14-year-old Zinya Woods on May 6 after she went missing. Woods suffers from a medical condition and was believed to be without her medication.

