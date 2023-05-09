Metro Police arrest man who allegedly robbed Truist Bank on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Truist Bank on Nolensville Pike on April 21.

On Tuesday, May 9, Metro Police arrested 23-year-old Malik Maquez Lea. Police said that a witness report said he was armed with a pistol, which was incorrect.

Police said Lea received the cash after passing a demand note.

He’s been booked on a robbery charge.

UPDATE: The robber has been identified as Malik Maquez Lea, 23. The investigation shows that a witness report of him being armed was incorrect. He received cash after passing a demand note. Lea has been arrested and is jailed on a robbery charge. pic.twitter.com/CAZjvPTIIL — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.