Metro Police arrest man who allegedly robbed Truist Bank on Nolensville Pike

Police said Lea received the cash after passing a demand note.
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Truist Bank on Nolensville Pike on April 21.

On Tuesday, May 9, Metro Police arrested 23-year-old Malik Maquez Lea. Police said that a witness report said he was armed with a pistol, which was incorrect.

He’s been booked on a robbery charge.

