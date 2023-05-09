Judge orders Metro Nashville officials turn over shooter’s writings for private review

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville officials must turn over The Covenant School shooter’s journals and other writings for a judge to review, according to court documents.

On May 4, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles ordered the documents be turned over starting Friday at noon for private review. The documents, under seal, will not immediately be made available to the public. Only Myles in the Chancery Court will be allowed to view Audrey Hale’s writings ahead of hearings surrounding lawsuits filed over the documents’ release, according to a court order.

MNPD has been withholding the writings from public release after a lawsuit was filed by the Tennessee Firearms Association and a former Tennessee sheriff, as well as Clara Renee Brewer and the National Police Association.

In the weeks after the shooting, police said the documents could not be released due to an ongoing investigation.

On April 27, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted the documents would be released “very soon.” But on May 3, police said the documents would not be released due to ongoing litigation.

“Due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court,” MNPD said.

Questions regarding the motive behind the shooting still linger, as Hale’s writings collected by authorities as evidence has remained in police custody and outside of the public eye. The writings could explain why Hale, a former student at the school, drove to the school on March 27 and opened fire, killing three 9-year-olds, a school administrator, a substitute teacher, and a custodian.

Calls for the release of the writings have come from Tennessee lawmakers to Elon Musk, country music stars and Donald Trump Jr. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, despite not investigating the crime, has also said it’s his personal opinion the writings should be released.

Myles called a status conference at 1 p.m. on May 18. A show cause hearing, where Metro Nashville officials could make their case as to why they have not released the writings, will be held June 8.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.