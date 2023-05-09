‘I will do anything for my family’: Man says after shooting home intruders


Two masked men broke into a home in Murfreesboro and held a teenage boy at gunpoint on Friday. Then, his father came out with a gun and confronted the suspects.
By Courtney Allen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two masked men broke into a home in Murfreesboro, tased the dog and held a teenage boy at gunpoint on Friday. Then, his father came out with a gun and confronted the suspects.

The man said he was in a bedroom in his mother’s house on January Street. He said he was on the phone when he heard something.

“I heard my dog make a noise,” the man said. “Then, I heard my son holler out ‘don’t shoot.’ I knew something wasn’t right so that is when I came out.”

He came out with a gun and saw his dog, Skye, who Murfreesboro Police said he had been tased. He also saw two people with masks and gloves on with his 17-year-old son.

“They were in the living room,” the man said. “I saw the gun pointed toward my son. As soon as I saw that, I just opened fire.”

He shot both intruders and killed one of them, 52-year-old Kevin Ford. The suspect who survived, 42-year-old Clifford Wright, now faces several felony charges.

The man said he does not know either of them.

“If it would have been 10 minutes later or even five minutes later, it would have been a different story because I just was fixing to leave to go out for Cinco De Mayo,” the man said.

Murfreesboro Police said the father is not facing any charges. He said his son and dog are okay, as well as his mother who is in her 60s. She was also home at the time.

“I am always protecting my family no matter what,” the man said. “I will do anything for my family. As long as they are good, I will be good.

The intruder who survived is being held on a $700,000 bond and is due in court next month.

