Hendersonville woman dead after crash in Gallatin Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Hartsville Pike on Tuesday morning, according to Gallatin Police.

Police say officers responded to Hartsville Pike and Gateway Drive for a two-vehicle fatality crash at around 7:13 a.m. Both vehicles were driving outbound on Hartsville Pike.

According to police, the driver of the flatbed truck was in the turning lane to turn left onto Gateway Drive when the driver of the sedan drifted into the turn lane from the outbound lane, hitting the right rear of the truck.

Police say the driver of the sedan, Destiny Hunt, of Hendersonville, died after being transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Gallatin Police are investigating the cause of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

