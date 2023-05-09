MPD: 3 men detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary

The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a heavy police presence at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Walnut Grove Road.

According to preliminary information released by Memphis police, at 7:46 p.m., officers responded to a call at 6019 Walnut Grove Road concerning two shooting victims who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Shortly after, hospital employees called police and said several people were breaking into a vehicle on campus.

Officers made the scene and engaged in a foot chase before detaining three men.

No officers were injured.

More information is pending from police.

