Governor Lee signs legislation making Juneteenth a state holiday

The holiday was previously a “Day of Observance” in Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that establishes Juneteenth as a state holiday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juneteenth is now officially a legal holiday in Tennessee.

On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation into law creating the new state holiday.

Juneteenth was already a federal holiday, but in Tennessee, it was only a “Day of Observance.”

It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States with June 19, 1865, being the day 250,000 slaves in Texas learned they had been freed.

