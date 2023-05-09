Governor Lee signs legislation making Juneteenth a state holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Juneteenth is now officially a legal holiday in Tennessee.

On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation into law creating the new state holiday.

Juneteenth was already a federal holiday, but in Tennessee, it was only a “Day of Observance.”

It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States with June 19, 1865, being the day 250,000 slaves in Texas learned they had been freed.

