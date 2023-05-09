Gas prices trending lower in Tennessee for three straight weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee have been trending lower for three straight weeks, according to data from AAA.

On average, gas prices across the state fell 10 cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.12 which is 18 cents less expensive than one month ago and 94 cents less than one year ago.

“Tennessee gas prices have been falling for three weeks, and the trend is likely to continue,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “Fears of a global economic recession are continuing to place downward pressure on crude oil prices, which, in turn, is also pushing pump prices lower. Right now, we’re seeing a wide range of pump prices across the state thanks to volatility in the oil market, and this will likely continue until pump prices have had enough time to stabilize into usual regional trends.”

Across the state, 39% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.85 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.53 for regular unleaded. Tennessee is now the fifth least expensive market in the nation.

Monday’s national average of $3.53 is six cents less than a month ago and 78 cents less than a year ago.

The least expensive metro markets in Tennessee include Chattanooga ($2.96), Clarksville ($3.01) and Cleveland ($3.01). The most expensive metro markets include Morristown ($3.15), Memphis ($3.18) and Knoxville ($3.20).

