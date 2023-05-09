Franklin takes next steps in installing Simpson County solar farm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin City Commission took one of its final steps today to install a solar farm near Drake’s Creek along Scottsville Road.

Silicon Ranch, a Nashville-based solar company, provided the commission with a decommissioning plan today, one of the last requirements that the company needed to meet for their conditional use permit.

The plan ensures that if the company violates its permit, or if the solar equipment is faulty, Silicon Ranch will be responsible for removing its equipment and restoring the space to its prior condition.

Planning and Zoning Administrator for the City of Franklin, Carter Munday, believes that the draw to the space in Franklin is its location. There are power lines for both Warren RECC and Franklin’s Electric Plant Board, allowing the panels to provide supplemental power to both entities. While the community is skeptical about the use of solar power, Munday believes that the change will be for the best.

“Now, I’m not all that sold on battery power, okay? But I will tell you this. If we can reduce our consumption, it’s gotta be a benefit,” said Munday.

Munday also believes that the supplemental energy from solar farms will help with the increasing number of power outages due to extreme weather.

He said, “We observed blackouts back around Christmas Eve. With this, it should supply enough energy to where we won’t observe these blackouts.”

In addition to the benefits of bolstering the city’s power, the solar farm is meant to save taxpayers money on their electric bills.

“Whether you’re renting or you’re owning or what have you, if you’re paying a utility bill, there’s a benefit of doing this for you,” said Munday.

Today’s approval of the company’s decommission plan means that there are only a few more permits to be signed before the installment of the panels begins. Munday says that that process should be completed in the next month.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.