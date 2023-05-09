Five Daughters Bakery to open new location in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Five Daughters Bakery will be opening soon in Nashville in the fall.

The store will be opened on Fifth + Broadway. This will be the seventh location for the bakery company which originally opened in Franklin in 2015.

The bakery, owned by Isaac and Stephanie Meek and named after their own five daughters, will be located on the second floor of the project, directly above Ariat.

“We are thrilled to be part of Fifth + Broadway in Downtown Nashville! As born-and-raised Nashville natives, we are beyond honored to have a place in the heart of Broadway that is so committed to excellence and fun while still honoring the spirit of our great city! We look forward to contributing our artistry of donuts and pastries as we all work to make Nashville an even sweeter place to be,” said Isaac and Stephanie Meek.

For more information about Five Daughters, visit FiveDaughtersBakery.com. To keep up with all of the latest news about Fifth + Broadway, visit FifthandB.com.

