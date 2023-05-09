First Alert Forecast: A Short Break Before Unsettled Weather Returns

Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A drier weather pattern extends through Wednesday. Then, showers and storms will return to the Mid State as we close out the week.

TONIGHT & TOMORROW:

Pleasant weather will continue this evening, with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Tomorrow will turn slightly less humid. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be in the mid 80s once again.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and storms return to Middle Tennessee on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s rain chance will be highest southwest of Nashville.

On Friday, showers and storms are possible for most of the mid-state. It’ll still be very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Highs could be near 90 for the weekend.
Highs could be near 90 for the weekend.(wsmv)

THIS WEEKEND:

Mother’s Day weekend will bring even higher heat to the Mid State.

The rain chance will drop slightly, but we’ll still have isolated showers and thunderstorms both afternoons. Lows will be in the 60s with a lot of humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s for many. Rain chance, 30%.

Sunday night will bring a few more showers and storms with another cold front.

NEXT WEEK:

Slightly cooler and less humid air will take over for the start of next week, especially on Tuesday with the high near 80.

