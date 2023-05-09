First Alert Forecast: Drying things out

Early morning storms move out of our area and we have a brief round dry weather to look forward to
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We should dry out this afternoon across the Mid State with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a calm weather day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s once again.

Multiples waves of unsettled weather return for the second half of this week and this weekend.

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible later in the day Thursday, but not everyone is going to see rain during the day. Highs on Thursday will top off in the mid-80s. A few more showers and storms will develop on Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s once again.

Saturday through Sunday, I’m not ruling out an isolated shower or storm, but it won’t be anything to wash out our weekend. We’ll find significant dry time with highs in the upper 80s and increasing humidity.

