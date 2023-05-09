First Alert Forecast: Drier weather the next two days

Mother’s Day weekend will be very hot and humid.
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drier weather will take over for the next couple of days. Then, showers and storms will return to the Mid State as we close out the week.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, very warm, and still quite humid. Late today, an isolated shower may develop over far southern Middle Tennessee. Most areas however will remain dry.

Pleasant weather will continue this evening, with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Tomorrow will turn slightly less humid. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. We’ll have highs in the mid 80s once again.

Very hot weather's on the way for the rest of the week and this weekend.
Very hot weather's on the way for the rest of the week and this weekend.(WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and storms return to Middle Tennessee on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s rain chance will be highest southwest of Nashville.

On Friday, everybody is fair game for showers & storms. It’ll still be very warm and humid.

THIS WEEKEND:

Mother’s Day weekend will bring even higher heat to the Mid State.

The rain chance will drop slightly, but we’ll still have isolated showers and thunderstorms both afternoon. Lows will be in the 60s with a lot of humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s for many. Rain chance, 30%.

Sunday night will bring a few more showers and storms with another cold front.

NEXT WEEK:

Slightly cooler and less humid air will take over for the start of next week, especially on Tuesday.

