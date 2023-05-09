Community bands together to oppose possible sale of Nashville nonprofit Alive Hospice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A community is banding together to oppose the possible sale of the only nonprofit hospice in Middle Tennessee.

According to a press release, advisory board members, former board and staff members, donors and supporters of Alive Hospice are working together to keep the nonprofit from being sold to a for-profit corporation with their campaign, “Keep Alive Alive.”

The now-formed coalition held a press conference outside the Alive Hospice building in Midtown on Tuesday morning, saying four independent sources have confirmed the nonprofit hospice is at risk of being sold.

The coalition alleges patients will receive worse end-of-life care in the hands of a for-profit hospice compared to a nonprofit.

“Alive is the only nonprofit hospice in Middle Tennessee. Because its mission is to serve patients and not shareholders, donors make it possible for Alive to go above and beyond standard hospice care,” the coalition said in a press release.

The founder of Alive Hospice and the coalition filed an official complaint with Tennessee’s Attorney General’s Office last week.

“The campaign Keep Alive Alive has launched a petition drive. The petition, ‘Keep Alive Hospice Not-For-Profit’ had more than 1000 signatures in its first day and continues to grow, and many included heartfelt comments and stories. The billboards at 2930 West End Avenue were made possible thanks to a large group of loyal donors and supporters,” the press release said.

The colation also cited a 2023 RAND Corporation study that found patients cared for by for-profit hospices receive “substantially worse” care than those in the care of nonprofit hospices.

“The funds for shareholders are most often found by reducing services. In 2000, 30% of all hospices were for-profit. By 2020, that percentage had grown to 73%, primarily due to acquisitions of non-profits,” the study said.

Alive Hospice was created in 1975 by Dr. David Barton, Lynn Barton and the late Dr. John Flexner and is the nation’s oldest hospice serving patients in 10 Middle Tennessee counties.

