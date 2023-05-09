Blood Assurance opens cellular therapy division

Cell therapy helps people fighting cancer and auto-immune diseases.
Blood Assurance opened its life-saving cellular therapy division on Monday, the first in Tennessee to do so.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance opened its life-saving cellular therapy division on Monday.

It’s the first blood center in Tennessee to do this.

Cell therapy is human cells are transplanted to replace or repair damaged tissues or cells.

This is for people who are fighting cancer and auto-immune diseases.

Blood Assurance said the new center will help make a difference in the community and the country.

“It’s not just treating the patient that needs blood supplies to help save lives, but it’s gonna help find cures,” J.B. Gaskins, President & CEO, Blood Assurance, said.

The new center is located on West End Avenue.

Officials said they’re giving out gift cards to anyone who donates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

