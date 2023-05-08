Woman arrested after driving car into Family Dollar, police say

After driving into the store, she ran away from the scene, police said.
Family Dollar crash
Family Dollar crash(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman drove a car into a Family Dollar in Nashville during an argument on Monday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say a man and a woman were arguing at a Family Dollar on 3810 Clifton Ave. around noon.

At some point during the argument, the woman used a car as a weapon against the man and wound up driving into the store. After driving into the store, she ran away from the scene, police said.

Police were able to catch up with her shortly after the crash and take her into custody.

