Witnesses speak out after watching 14-year-old joyride stolen school bus

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old boy is now behind bars after stealing and joy-riding a middle school bus. On Saturday, the bus sped past dozens of drivers before being stopped by police on I-40 West in Bellevue.

One woman said she’s still in shock after watching the bus speed past her on I-40 putting dozens of people in danger.

“I was just really scared for them; I was really scared for everybody,” Layla Wong said.

It was a situation Wong said she whipped her head around to see while heading home on the highway.

“Me and my sister were riding along 40 and right beside us is 40 west. That’s when we saw the bus coming, it was going quite fast, and it had six or seven police cars going after it,” Wong said.

Metro police said this all started when a 14-year-old boy hopped behind the wheel of a school bus he stole from Kipp College Prep middle school in North Nashville.

“I was terrified. I was scared that they were going to hit somebody because you never know what’s going to happen,” Wong said.

What police said happened is that the teen used the bus to go to a West Nashville gas station pump and nearly ran someone over in a parking lot. Police added that the teenager also hit a car before jumping on I-40.

“You see this school bus getting chased by police cars and you’re thinking something is terribly wrong,” Wong said.

Drivers said it looked like the bus was going to flip over as it sped down the interstate.

“It just kept on driving down the road with more and more police cars showing up and you’re just automatically thinking the worst,” Wong said.

That’s when officers said the teen tried to turn the bus around after seeing crews lay out spike strips.

“There were guns drawn and people were saying all kinds of things,” Wong said.

Police quickly surrounded the bus and arrested the teen, but many said they’re now swimming in questions.

“How did he get all of this stuff? How did he even start the bus? How did he get the keys?” Wong said.

Officers said the teen was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest and much more.

