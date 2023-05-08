Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert

Eleanor Dieckhaus received the surprise of a lifetime while attending the concert at Nissan Stadium, according to Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah.
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift offered her hat to a special fan while performing “22″ at Nissan Stadium this weekend.

Eleanor Dieckhaus, sister of The Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, was surprised to find out she was attending the concert, according to a video posted on Twitter.

Evelyn’s best friend had plans to surprise Evelyn and her sister Eleanor with a spot in a suite, but Eleanor had to attend the concert alone. The surprise came after the mass shooting at The Covenant School, meaning Evelyn never got the chance to receive the special gift from her friend, according to a tweet from a person who said used to babysit the two.

User Jordan Aaliyah continued the tweet by calling on Swifties for help in giving Eleanor the surprise of a lifetime.

“I think it would be the sweetest memory if Eleanor was able to receive Taylor’s hat during 22. Please help,” the tweet reads.

Whether it was the tweet or a twist of fate, Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah said video captured Taylor Swift adorning Eleanor with the iconic hat. The unique exchange is a Taylor Swift concert tradition.

Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah then tweeted a picture of a little girl wearing the hat, along with a huge smile.

