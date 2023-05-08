Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift offered her hat to a special fan while performing “22″ at Nissan Stadium this weekend.

Eleanor Dieckhaus, sister of The Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, was surprised to find out she was attending the concert, according to a video posted on Twitter.

Unfortunately, Evelyn never got the chance to find out. I think it would be the sweetest memory if Eleanor was able to receive Taylor’s hat during 22. Please help❤️ @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @treepaine #erastour #erastournashville pic.twitter.com/wOQouIGNay — Jor♥️ (@jordan_aaliyah) April 30, 2023

Evelyn’s best friend had plans to surprise Evelyn and her sister Eleanor with a spot in a suite, but Eleanor had to attend the concert alone. The surprise came after the mass shooting at The Covenant School, meaning Evelyn never got the chance to receive the special gift from her friend, according to a tweet from a person who said used to babysit the two.

User Jordan Aaliyah continued the tweet by calling on Swifties for help in giving Eleanor the surprise of a lifetime.

“I think it would be the sweetest memory if Eleanor was able to receive Taylor’s hat during 22. Please help,” the tweet reads.

Whether it was the tweet or a twist of fate, Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah said video captured Taylor Swift adorning Eleanor with the iconic hat. The unique exchange is a Taylor Swift concert tradition.

Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah then tweeted a picture of a little girl wearing the hat, along with a huge smile.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.