Video: Tesla catches fire on I-65 in Williamson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video submitted to WSMV4 shows a Tesla catching fire Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the car caught fire near Mile Marker 71 at about 8:30 a.m. The car fire blocked the right shoulder of the interstate.

The video shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames with first responders nearby. It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

