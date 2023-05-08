Video: Tesla catches fire on I-65 in Williamson County

The video shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video submitted to WSMV4 shows a Tesla catching fire Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Williamson County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the car caught fire near Mile Marker 71 at about 8:30 a.m. The car fire blocked the right shoulder of the interstate.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

