Victim identified from Saturday’s fatal shooting near The Gulch

The suspect then rushed toward the victim, who police said did not yet appear to be wounded, and fired several more shots before fleeing the scene on a scooter.
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim from Saturday night’s shooting near The Gulch.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim from Saturday night’s shooting near The Gulch.

Police say 43-year-old Sedrick Yarbrough of Nashville was shot and killed in the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way. MNPD has charged 44-year-old Reed Marshall Jr. with criminal homicide in connection to this shooting.

Related Coverage:
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch

Marshall Jr. was riding an electric scooter down Ash Street near Rep. John Lewis Way when he stopped and got into a fight with Yarbrough who was walking along the sidewalk, according to the MNPD.

Police said surveillance footage showed Marshall pulling out a handgun and firing at least two shots toward Yarbrough. Marshall then rushed toward the victim, who police said did not yet appear to be wounded, and fired several more shots before fleeing the scene on the scooter.

Yarbrough was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died from at least two gunshot wounds, according to police.

Marshall was identified by witnesses at the scene and was arrested early Sunday morning. He was found in possession of marijuana, a digital scale with white powder residue, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Marshall was charged with criminal homicide and several unrelated drug felony charges and remains in custody on a $151,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Taylor Swift concert was delayed due to lightning concerns on Sunday night at Nissan Stadium.
Taylor Swift fans shelter in place during lightning delay at Nissan Stadium
Shooting near the Gulch
Man charged with criminal homicide following fatal shooting near The Gulch
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Tonight
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks
Roommate of Briley Parkway victim speaks out after suspect captured

Latest News

Antioch High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
Student receives ‘disciplinary consequences’ after allegedly pepper spraying teacher
Family Dollar crash
Woman arrested after driving car into Family Dollar, police say
Arrests at Franklin County softball game
Four people arrested at softball game
A car caught fire on Interstate 65 in Williamson County on Monday morning.
Video: Car catches fire on I-65 in Williamson County
Special session set
Governor sets special session on public safety to begin in August.