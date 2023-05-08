Victim identified from Saturday’s fatal shooting near The Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim from Saturday night’s shooting near The Gulch.

Police say 43-year-old Sedrick Yarbrough of Nashville was shot and killed in the 700 block of Representative John Lewis Way. MNPD has charged 44-year-old Reed Marshall Jr. with criminal homicide in connection to this shooting.

Marshall Jr. was riding an electric scooter down Ash Street near Rep. John Lewis Way when he stopped and got into a fight with Yarbrough who was walking along the sidewalk, according to the MNPD.

Police said surveillance footage showed Marshall pulling out a handgun and firing at least two shots toward Yarbrough. Marshall then rushed toward the victim, who police said did not yet appear to be wounded, and fired several more shots before fleeing the scene on the scooter.

Yarbrough was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died from at least two gunshot wounds, according to police.

Marshall was identified by witnesses at the scene and was arrested early Sunday morning. He was found in possession of marijuana, a digital scale with white powder residue, and several hundred dollars in cash.

Marshall was charged with criminal homicide and several unrelated drug felony charges and remains in custody on a $151,000 bond.

