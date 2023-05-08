Taylor Swift fans sing amid lightning delay at concert in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift fans took cover for over three hours on Sunday night after storms and lightning delayed the concert at Nissan Stadium.

Though the drenching rain was enough to make any evening sour, morale remained high amongst fans. While hundreds took cover inside, some decided to break out in song.

Video captured fans singing “You Belong With Me” while waiting for the storms to pass. Their voices echoed throughout the Nissan Stadium concourse, and some fans could even be seen dancing.

Fans were able to return to their seats after the stadium lifted the Shelter in Place just before 9:30 p.m., and Swift took the stage around thirty minutes later.

The rain continued to pour throughout the concert, which didn’t end until around 1 a.m., but ponchos and positive attitudes ensured the night remained “Enchanted.”

